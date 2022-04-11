Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214
x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221
Tampa Bay 72 44 20 8 96 239 204
Boston 72 45 22 5 95 227 195
Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277
Buffalo 74 26 37 11 63 203 264
Ottawa 72 26 40 6 58 193 236
Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 73 47 18 8 102 243 175
x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187
Pittsburgh 74 42 22 10 94 243 205
Washington 72 40 22 10 90 240 210
N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196
Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273
Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256
New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198
Minnesota 71 44 21 6 94 263 222
St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207
Nashville 72 41 26 5 87 236 210
Dallas 72 41 27 4 86 214 217
Winnipeg 73 34 28 11 79 226 230
Chicago 72 24 37 11 59 192 255
Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178
Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230
Los Angeles 74 38 26 10 86 212 214
Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216
Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206
Anaheim 74 29 33 12 70 208 242
San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228
Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

Carolina 5, Anaheim 2

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.