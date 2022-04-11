Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 11, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;11;79%;57%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and not as hot;96;76;Sunny and less humid;96;77;W;5;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;80;51;Winds subsiding;67;43;WSW;17;46%;1%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;80;70;A shower in the p.m.;71;54;WNW;9;59%;98%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;58;45;Mostly cloudy;68;51;SSW;13;58%;30%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;28;Sunny;44;32;SSE;2;58%;0%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;71;56;Sunshine and warmer;84;62;SSE;8;41%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;57;36;Windy;57;41;ESE;20;43%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;86;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;67;SSE;7;84%;54%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;S;7;42%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;70;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;59;S;10;79%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun, very hot;96;71;Winds subsiding;82;57;NW;16;21%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;S;5;72%;60%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;94;71;Clouds and sun;92;72;SE;8;48%;3%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;95;81;A t-storm around;96;81;S;7;57%;46%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;64;54;A couple of showers;62;54;ENE;21;75%;98%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;57;Clouds breaking;66;46;SE;9;18%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A passing shower;55;38;Mostly sunny, milder;64;40;ESE;5;48%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warmer with a shower;53;32;Partly sunny;57;40;ESE;7;61%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;69;53;A little a.m. rain;70;52;SE;6;67%;69%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;A stray thunderstorm;81;65;SSW;5;76%;58%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;54;35;Mostly sunny;61;40;ENE;7;42%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;63;47;Rather cloudy, mild;67;50;SSW;7;61%;29%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;53;33;Plenty of sun;56;35;E;7;50%;5%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, a shower;54;30;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;36;E;5;53%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;50;Mostly sunny;73;46;SW;6;57%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;83;67;A t-storm around;84;65;NE;8;42%;80%;6

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;70;61;Sunny and nice;73;58;WSW;7;67%;70%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;84;57;Cooler;75;54;N;11;34%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;83;58;Hazy sunshine;78;61;SSE;7;60%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;89;68;A shower in the a.m.;88;68;ESE;3;51%;75%;13

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;93;83;Humid;95;83;SE;8;78%;26%;12

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;56;43;Becoming cloudy;59;58;SSE;11;61%;55%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;89;79;A couple of t-storms;87;78;S;6;78%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;48;28;Partly sunny;47;38;SE;6;70%;3%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;76;66;Clouds and sun;76;66;NNW;13;80%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;92;70;Severe thunderstorms;86;65;S;16;76%;98%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;S;9;81%;88%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;108;80;Hot with hazy sun;106;78;NE;6;17%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Milder;65;47;Mostly cloudy;61;26;WNW;12;25%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot, becoming breezy;100;78;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;S;11;57%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;95;73;Clouds and sun, nice;90;75;SSE;4;63%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;53;45;Occasional rain;57;45;SW;6;84%;85%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;59;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;NNE;7;33%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;66;57;Afternoon rain;64;55;W;12;77%;98%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;84;72;A t-storm around;87;73;E;7;71%;77%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;73;62;A stray thunderstorm;76;61;ENE;5;68%;55%;8

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;Breezy in the p.m.;88;71;E;12;45%;1%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;46;29;Partly sunny;44;29;NW;8;70%;4%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;78;Some sun, a shower;94;79;SSW;6;59%;47%;11

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;85;69;Decreasing clouds;86;72;SE;7;67%;21%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;72;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;ENE;14;59%;31%;11

Hyderabad, India;Warm with some sun;101;78;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;6;30%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing, very hot;99;73;Very hot;96;72;NNW;9;25%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain tapering off;46;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;41;SE;5;65%;27%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;91;75;Showers around;89;76;N;6;71%;87%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;81;Sunny;94;79;N;7;41%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;62;52;Showers around;66;52;NNW;5;70%;68%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warmer;83;55;Not as warm;72;51;NNW;7;31%;41%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy, not as hot;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;94;77;WSW;13;51%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;S;6;73%;47%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;108;80;Hazy and very warm;106;82;NW;5;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;50;38;Breezy;51;42;NNW;15;54%;39%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thundershower;86;78;A shower or two;87;77;NNE;12;60%;81%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSW;5;70%;73%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;96;83;Sunny;94;84;S;12;60%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;N;4;73%;82%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;58;32;Sunny and mild;59;34;NNW;9;34%;1%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;SSW;7;75%;80%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;70;62;Mostly sunny;69;61;SSE;8;77%;8%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;61;53;A couple of showers;62;53;NW;8;71%;85%;6

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;63;52;A couple of showers;63;49;SW;10;77%;86%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;69;49;Sunshine and breezy;68;50;NNW;14;36%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;E;8;77%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;70;49;A couple of showers;58;45;WSW;6;70%;90%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;92;85;A thunderstorm;92;84;WNW;12;65%;98%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing, a t-storm;85;75;A morning t-storm;86;76;ESE;4;82%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;90;80;Showers around;89;78;SW;6;69%;94%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with clearing;65;52;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SSE;11;57%;5%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;79;56;A t-storm around;78;55;WSW;7;33%;41%;12

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;78;73;Breezy in the a.m.;79;75;E;13;52%;30%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;49;32;Showers around;51;35;N;11;68%;63%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;92;80;Mostly sunny;93;79;SE;8;61%;9%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower and t-storm;73;58;Plenty of sunshine;67;57;NW;7;49%;5%;5

Montreal, Canada;Milder;52;42;Mostly sunny;58;41;WSW;5;53%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;42;38;A p.m. shower or two;54;39;E;7;83%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;82;Hazy sun;94;82;NW;9;58%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;NE;9;48%;42%;13

New York, United States;Warmer;58;50;Warmer;70;53;NW;13;54%;41%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy this afternoon;76;53;Sunny;69;47;W;11;38%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Thickening clouds;42;23;Sunny and mild;46;27;E;6;57%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;72;57;Mostly sunny, warm;75;60;W;7;61%;75%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;49;29;Partly sunny;49;35;S;4;50%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Milder;54;41;Clouds and sun, mild;60;38;WSW;12;52%;3%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;88;78;Partly sunny;88;79;E;9;67%;30%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thundershower;90;77;A thundershower;90;77;NW;11;71%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;83;76;A shower in the p.m.;85;75;E;9;76%;75%;8

Paris, France;Mainly cloudy;66;49;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;53;WSW;8;60%;36%;4

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;70;57;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;SE;10;61%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;92;80;Clouds and sun, warm;96;80;SSW;7;59%;7%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;NNE;9;70%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in spots;90;71;A shower or two;90;70;SSW;8;45%;82%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with a shower;52;28;Partly sunny;61;35;SE;6;51%;2%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;78;55;Cloudy and cooler;64;50;SSW;9;81%;93%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;69;53;A couple of showers;67;53;WSW;8;69%;93%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;72;55;A little a.m. rain;66;51;W;12;79%;92%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;75;Partly sunny;87;75;ESE;7;63%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;43;36;Clearing;46;33;ENE;9;55%;39%;3

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;50;32;Showers around;49;31;NNW;4;62%;60%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;71;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;NNE;6;70%;11%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and hot;100;77;Hazy sun, very hot;105;78;SSW;8;9%;1%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;63;36;Partly sunny;67;40;N;6;54%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;49;30;Mostly sunny;45;30;N;6;68%;4%;4

San Francisco, United States;A little a.m. rain;58;47;Breezy in the p.m.;58;46;WNW;16;48%;11%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thundershower;84;63;A thundershower;86;66;ENE;11;56%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;83;74;Breezy in the p.m.;82;74;E;13;75%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thundershower;79;67;A thundershower;78;67;SW;6;79%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SE;8;15%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;Partial sunshine;69;43;SW;5;41%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;89;69;A shower or two;85;69;N;6;75%;97%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;61;48;Showers;60;46;NW;6;78%;93%;2

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy, cool;52;38;Some sun, a shower;49;35;SSW;9;65%;91%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, nice and warm;80;58;Inc. clouds;66;54;SW;6;74%;82%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;Cloudy and hot;91;63;NW;13;45%;66%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;N;5;71%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;49;28;Sunny and milder;59;34;WSW;7;48%;1%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun;84;75;Partly sunny;84;75;ENE;12;60%;3%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;50;25;Partly sunny;52;27;SW;7;56%;10%;3

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;65;A couple of showers;69;62;SSE;13;73%;88%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with clearing;82;70;Very warm and humid;89;70;SE;5;65%;19%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;48;29;Partial sunshine;47;31;W;10;68%;2%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;84;61;A morning shower;79;59;NE;9;46%;41%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;76;50;Morning showers;65;40;NW;19;57%;90%;5

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;79;63;Increasing clouds;84;66;ESE;8;14%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;Periods of sun;67;53;W;10;43%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warmer;61;36;Mostly sunny;66;40;ENE;5;47%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;71;59;Mostly sunny;71;56;S;10;71%;26%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;45;41;Not as cool;55;42;NE;10;63%;98%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny intervals;67;55;Increasingly windy;73;58;ESE;16;53%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this morning;72;57;Breezy with some sun;72;57;SE;15;57%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold;36;8;Increasing clouds;37;14;E;7;28%;26%;6

Vancouver, Canada;An afternoon shower;54;38;A couple of showers;47;37;SE;6;56%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;54;34;Mostly sunny;60;43;SE;6;52%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;99;76;Very hot;99;77;ESE;4;45%;10%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;49;30;Showers around;54;28;N;8;61%;60%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;48;32;Mostly sunny;52;32;S;5;49%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;65;61;Rain and drizzle;66;55;SSW;22;79%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with some sun;99;77;Sunny and very warm;100;78;WSW;6;48%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;34;SSE;14;34%;78%;7

