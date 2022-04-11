Alexa
South Africa takes series 2-0 after Bangladesh 80 all out

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 17:45
GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 80 to seal a convincing 332-run win in the second and final test and take the series 2-0 on Monday.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer once again accounted for all 10 wickets in the second innings, just as they did when South Africa won the first test by 220 runs.

Maharaj picked up 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 as Bangladesh folded early on the fourth day at St George's Park. It had been 27-3 overnight and South Africa needed another 14 overs to finish the game off.

The Proteas had set Bangladesh a huge victory target of 413.

South Africa was always in control after making 453 batting first and restricting Bangladesh to just 217 in its first innings.

Bangladesh may have lost both tests heavily but it did take something from the tour after winning the one-day series 2-1 last month. That was the first time it had won any kind of series in South Africa.

