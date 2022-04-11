Alexa
Bus driver commended for helping disabled person cross street in south Taiwan

Wang Kei-jen stopped bus and helped individual who had fallen out of wheelchair

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/11 18:04
(Tainan Bureau of Transportation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bus driver has been commended by Tainan City Government for stopping and getting off his bus to help a disabled person who had fallen out of their wheelchair crossing the street.

According to a press release published by Tainan’s Bureau of Transportation on Monday (April 11) Tainan City Bus driver Wang Kei-jen (王可仁) was driving in the city’s East District on March 1. He spotted a disabled person who had fallen out of their wheelchair and was sitting on the crosswalk, unable to get up.

Wang positioned his bus to block traffic coming from behind before informing passengers about the situation. He then helped the disabled person back into their wheelchair and across the street.

Some witnesses left comments on the bureau’s message board, praising the bus driver for his kindness, per the release. Tainan Bureau of Transportation Director-General Wang Ming-te (王銘德) commended Wang for his empathy and generosity.

