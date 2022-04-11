Europe Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market An Emerging Hint Of Opportunity | MFG Wind, Nordex SE, Senvion SA             

Europe wind turbine rotor blade market accounted for $3,813.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 11.0% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the increasing application of offshore wind turbines, decreasing levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of wind energy, rising height and capacity of wind towers, and rising demand for renewable sources of energy.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 42 figures, this 100-page report “Europe Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2020-2027 by Location of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore), Blade Material (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Blade Length, Installation Type (New Installation, Replacement), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe wind turbine rotor blade market.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europemarket is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe wind turbine rotor blade market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Location of Deployment, Blade Material, Blade Length, Installation Type, and Region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Based on Location of Deployment

– Onshore Wind Energy Power

– Offshore Wind Energy Power

Based on Blade Material,

– Carbon Fiber

– Glass Fiber

– Other Blade Materials

Based on Blade Length

– < 45.0 Meters

– 45.0-49.9 Meters

– 50.0 – 54.9 Meters

– 55.0 – 59.9 Meters

– 60.0 – 69.9 Meters

– > 70.0 Meters

Based on Installation Type

– New Installation

– Reinstallation & Replacement

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Rest of Europe)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Turkey, Iran, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Location of Deployment, Blade Material, and Installation Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Aeris Energy

CARBON ROTEC GmbH and Co KG

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

Enercon GmbH

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

LM Wind Power (a GE Renewable Energy business)

MFG Wind

Nordex SE

Senvion SA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Sinomatech Wind Power Blade Co. Ltd

Suzlon Energy Limited

TECSIS-Tecnologia e Sistemas Avancados

TPI Composites Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

