Asia Pacific Elevator Equipment & Service Market Moving Elements Affecting The Market In The Geological Areas | Kleemann Hellas S.A, Kone Corporation            

Asia Pacific elevator equipment & service market will grow by 6.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $487.7 billion over 2021-2027 owing to the rising urbanization, upswing in digitalization, increasing geriatric population, growing construction and maintenance/upgrade activities.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 55 figures, this 109-page report Asia Pacific Elevator Equipment & Service Market 2020-2027 by Offering (Equipment, Service), Product Type (Elevators, Escalators, Moving Walkways), Technology (Hydraulic, Traction, Climbing, Pneumatic), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific elevator equipment & service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific elevator equipment & service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, End Use, and Region.

Based on Offering

Elevator Equipment

o Passenger & Freight Elevators

o Escalators & Moving Walkways

o Parts & Accessories

Elevator Service

o Installation Service

o Maintenance & Repair Service

o Modernization & Upgrade Service

Based on Product Type,

Elevators

Escalators

Moving Walkways

Based on Technology

Hydraulic Elevators

o Conventional Hydraulic Elevators

o Hole-less Hydraulic Elevators

o Roped Hydraulic Elevators

Traction Elevators

o Geared Traction Elevators

o Gear-less Traction Elevators

o Machine Room-Less Elevators

Climbing Elevators

Pneumatic/Vacuum Elevators

Based on End Use

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Other End Uses

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Product Type, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Fujitec Corporation Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schindler Group

Sigma Elevator Company Limited

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

