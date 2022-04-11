Smart Beacon Market Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Smart Beacon Growth 2021-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Beacon, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Beacon size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Overview: Global Smart Beacon Market

Digital transformation has become pivotal to an organization’s future success. Like

never, today’s customers are more digitalized and willing to use smart apps for lifestyle

management. As a result, companies are focusing on developing a customer-centric

strategy to enhance the customer experience. This has created the demand for smart

beacons across verticals, as these beacons are equipped to connect with the customer

more precisely by delivering more personalized content such as customized promotional

offers and other personalized information.

In 2012, Bluetooth SIG announced BLE features with version 4.0 of the Bluetooth

specification and commercialized with the launch of Apple’s iBeacon in 2013. In 2015,

Google launched Eddystone, and the adoption of Eddystone has started to increase

because of its functionality. Eddystone is an open beacon format that offers three

payload types – Eddystone URL, Eddystone UID (unique ID), and Eddystone TLM

(telemetry information).

Google has launched two APIs (Nearby API and Proximity Beacon API) that help

Eddystone to gain more prominence. But in October 2018, Google announced that

Android will discontinue support for Nearby Notifications from December 6th, 2018, due

to misuse of the service resulting in irrelevant and spammy marketing messages being

delivered as notifications on Android phones. As a result, many considered proximity

marketing is no longer viable, but the market continued to grow due to consumer

willingness to download branded app promoted by the company to its product or service.

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Beacon Market

The global smart beacon market is segmented into components, end-users, standard,

and regions. Based on components, the global smart beacon market is segmented into

hardware, software, and services. Based on end-users, the global smart beacon market

is segmented into retail, transportation & logistics, sports, public gatherings & spaces,

hospitality, and others. The retail segment was dominant in 2018 and is expected to

remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing

focus on enriching customers with better location and proximity-based user experiences.

Based on the standard, the global smart beacon market is segmented into iBeacon,

Eddystone, and others. Among others, the Eddystone segment is projected to be the

fastest-growing segment, valued at more than $500 million in 2018, and is expected to

grow at a CAGR of 67.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Regional Outlook: Global Smart Beacon Market

Regionally, the global smart beacon market is segmented into North America, Europe,

Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In terms of revenue, Europe dominates the

global smart beacons market, contributing around 47% market share in 2018 and is

likely to maintain significant market share throughout the forecast period. This is mainly

due to continuous preference for location-based services particularly in transport &

logistics, retail, and tourist destinations. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing

region, i.e., at a CAGR of 58.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors: Smart Beacon Market

The report covers and analyzes the global smart beacon market. Vendors are

increasingly focusing on developing new use cases, product innovation, and expanding their distribution network.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Smart Beacon Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks)

Estimote, Inc.

Bluvision Inc.

Kontakt.io

Radius Networks, Inc.

Accent Advanced Systems, SLU

BlueUp Srls

Sensoro Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Minew Technologies Co., Ltd.

Benefits:

The report on the smart beacon market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which

includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and

views; and competitive landscape. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the

“global smart beacon market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry,

the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and

technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists, smart

beacon vendors, component manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors to

understand revenue opportunities across different segments to execute better

investment evaluation.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

