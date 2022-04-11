Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market To See Major Growth By 2030

The global unmanned ground vehicle market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 to 2030.

The rising demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in commercial applications, such as in the oil and gas sector, firefighting, and agriculture projected to foster the global unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market. Additionally, the upsurge in demand for land robots for military and commercial applications is estimated to propel growth in the global unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market.

Major market player included in this report are:

ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey)

BAE Systems (U.K.)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

Oshkosh Defense, LLC An Oshkosh Corporation Company (U.S.)

QnetiQ (U.K.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mobility

Wheeled

Tracked

Hybrid

Legged

By Size

Small (10-200 lbs)

Medium (200 – 500 lbs)

Large (500 – 1000 lbs)

Very Large (1000 2000 lbs)

Extremely Large (>2000 lbs)

By Mode of Operation

Tethered

Teleoperated

Autonomous

By System

Payload

Controller System

Navigation System

Power System

Others

By Application

Military

Commercial

Law Enforcement

Federal Law Enforcement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

In the highly import dependent Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market , a large number of indigenous manufacturers of syringes and needles have managed to come up. However, it does not mean that imports are low for this market. Imports, as in the case with other medical devices, are quite high but the domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through increasing exports. The target base of consumers is growing steadily which is expected to significantly boost sales in the market.

The report provides a snapshot of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market . It begins with the introduction section which mentions the features and uses of syringes and needles along with a brief description of the various phases in their development. The market overview section provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size. Import and export figures for syringes and needles, both in terms of volume and value have been provided in the next section. It also includes the regional break-up of the imports and exports.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors leading to the growth of the market which include increasing need of insulin doses, increasing demand for vaccines, improving health infrastructure, growing incidence of diseases, changing demographics and health check-up packages. Some of the major challenges to the market are illegal recycling of syringes and needles and problems associated with usage. Government legislation in the market has been discussed in the next section.

The competition section highlights the features of the major players operating in the market. A brief profile of the major domestic and foreign players in the market along with their financials has been included in this section. A section providing strategic recommendations has been given at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing profitability

