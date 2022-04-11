Alexa
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home

Home care COVID patients will be able to consult with doctors online, pharmacies can deliver medication to their residences

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/11 18:18
(Vecteezy photo)

(Vecteezy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan begins to pivot away from its zero COVID policy, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 11) announced criteria for patients who are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms to isolate at home and receive medical consultations online.

During a press conference, the CECC announced home care and medical assistance measures for COVID-19 patients staying at home. Doctors will be able to provide consultations remotely, and pharmacies will be allowed to deliver medication to patients' homes, with the exception of antiviral drugs.

A date for the new policies has yet to be announced.

Under the "Guidelines for Home Care Management" policy, to be eligible to stay at home while infected with COVID, one must be under the age of 65, not pregnant, and not require dialysis. In addition, the COVID case must either be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated that there are three main principles for patients undergoing home isolation to receive medication:

  1. Establishing a "multidimensional telemedicine solution"
  2. Doctors can conduct medical consultations with patients online and write prescriptions
  3. Pharmacists can prepare medication and deliver it to patients' residences or allow for pickup by friends and relatives

Chen said the CECC will conduct a poll as soon as possible of pharmacists willing to join the program and access the necessary compensation for those taking part.

Chen said that although prescriptions and delivery of medication for symptoms and chronic disease can be arranged for those staying at home, antiviral drugs will not be made available to these patients for the time being. As soon as medication becomes more abundant, however, this policy could be adjusted in the near future.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, pointed out that not all COVID patients need antiviral medication. At this stage, oral antiviral drugs are being reserved for people aged 65 and over and patients with chronic diseases, he said.

Chen mentioned that in order to respond to medical needs during home care, a 24-hour emergency online consultation platform will be built. In cooperation with the Taiwan Society of Emergency Medicine, emergency medical consultation services are to be provided by emergency medicine doctors and nurse practitioners throughout the day through the Eucare (健康益友) App, which is available on iOS and Android.
Updated : 2022-04-11 18:29 GMT+08:00

