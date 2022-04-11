Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Home care best way to tackle Omicron infections, says New Taipei mayor

Over 99% of people infected with the Omicron variant have light or no symptoms at all: Hou

  256
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/11 17:01
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (left)

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (left) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City has started the trial operation for its “home care program,” which allows COVID-19 cases with light or no symptoms to receive medical care from home, Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced at a press conference Monday (April 11), touting the program as the best way to cope with the Omicron variant after opening Taiwan's borders.

Even though Omicron is highly transmissible, over 99% of people infected with the variant have light or no symptoms at all, CNA quoted the mayor as saying. The mayor then noted that it is impossible to eradicate the virus and achieve zero infections and pointed out that South Korea once reported 640,000 confirmed cases in a single day.

In order not to cripple the country’s medical capacity so that moderate and severe COVID-19 cases can be treated and deaths prevented, the “home care program” should get underway first and be well-executed, Hou said.

The central government should go ahead with the home care program across the country, and the sooner, the better, Hou said. Before opening the borders, the government should hope for the best and prepare for the worst, the mayor continued, praising the home care program as the most effective policy to tackle Omicron.

New Taipei City Department of Health Director Chen Jun-chiu (陳潤秋) said that the condition of those who are placed under home care will be monitored daily by nurses at hospitals participating in the program via smart measuring equipment and warning systems. If patients feel sick, they can receive prescriptions via telemedicine, and the treatment can be sent to their homes, Chen added, per CNA.
home care
Omicron variant
Hou You-yi
Omicron
New Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2022/04/08 15:56
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
2022/04/08 14:11
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
2022/04/07 16:34
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
2022/04/07 14:11
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
2022/04/06 14:14