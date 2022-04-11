Alexa
Taiwan cancels plan to retrofit Blackhawk helicopters with nighttime operation capabilities

Taiwan Air Force to use Super Puma, S-70C helicopters to carry out nighttime rescue missions

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/11 15:47
Taiwanese Black Hawk helicopter.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force has canceled plans to upgrade five UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters so they are capable of nighttime search and rescue missions.

During a Legislative Yuan meeting on Monday (April 11), Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shi-ing (蔡適應) asked about the status of the Black Hawk upgrade plan. Air Force Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Huang Chi-wei (黃志偉) said the U.S. set the price tag at NT$4.3 billion (US$148 million), which exceeded the budget by about NT$1.96 billion.

Purchasing new Black Hawk helicopters would cost as much as NT$18 billion, CNA cited him as saying. Therefore, the Air Force decided to drop its requests for upgrades and designated its Super Puma EC22s and Sikorsky S-70Cs to carry out nighttime search and rescue missions instead.

Regarding the Navy's plan to purchase new Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk anti-submarine helicopters from the U.S., Navy Chief of Staff Chiang Cheng-kuo (蔣正國) pointed out the case has been included in this year's budget and the letter of request will be submitted to the Ministry of Defense for review.
Taiwan
Black Hawk helicopters
search and rescue
Taiwan Air Force

