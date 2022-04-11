Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Civil group tells Taiwan’s ASUS, MSI not to be accomplices of Russia

ASUS, MSI called out by Yale team as firms still operating in Russia

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/11 14:19
MSI laptop. (MSI photo)

MSI laptop. (MSI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A civil group in Taiwan has called on Asustek Computer Inc (ASUS) and Micro-Star International Co (MSI) to halt operations in Russia, in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan's ASUS, MSI, and Acer were listed by a Yale School of Management team as among the companies “digging in” in the Russian market, “defying demands for exit or reduction of activities.” Acer has been removed in an update following its statement on Friday (April 8) that it will suspend its operations in the country “in adherence to international trade regulations as it watches closely the development of the conflict.”

Despite having caved in to the pressure from Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the public by signaling in mid-March that it would stop shipping goods to Russia, ASUS is still doing business in the country. Likewise, MSI has not quit the market, saying only that it will “abide by international rules.”

On Monday (April 11), the Economic Democracy Union (EDU), an NGO in Taiwan, urged the other two tech firms to follow suit. The organization accused the pair of not taking corporate responsibility and equivocating on trade with Russia.

EDU has said that Acer-made computers were filmed being used by a Russian defense command center in a 2015 report, while ASUS has touted its lines of “military-grade” pro laptops. Taiwan firms must not become an accomplice of Russia and create a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the civil group argued.
ASUS
Acer
MSi
Taiwan
PC
laptops
Ukraine
Russia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Navy conducts live-fire drills to bolster combat readiness
Taiwan Navy conducts live-fire drills to bolster combat readiness
2022/04/10 17:34
Taiwan president to speak virtually with Swedish parliament delegation
Taiwan president to speak virtually with Swedish parliament delegation
2022/04/10 14:58
2nd Taiwanese enlists in Ukrainian foreign legion
2nd Taiwanese enlists in Ukrainian foreign legion
2022/04/10 12:21
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg
2022/04/10 12:16
Foreign ministry thanks US senator for introducing Taiwan Weapons Exports Act
Foreign ministry thanks US senator for introducing Taiwan Weapons Exports Act
2022/04/10 10:31