Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ehlers helps lift Jets past Senators 4-3

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 10:49
Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal with teammates left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and centre Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senat...
Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal with center Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senators center Colin White (36) skates by d...
Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (33) watches the puck bounce in the back of the net after a goal by Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Sunday, April ...
The puck bounces off the shoulder of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37). ande Ottawa Senators cen...

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal with teammates left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and centre Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senat...

Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal with center Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senators center Colin White (36) skates by d...

Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (33) watches the puck bounce in the back of the net after a goal by Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27...

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Sunday, April ...

The puck bounces off the shoulder of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37). ande Ottawa Senators cen...

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Paul Stastny and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Brady Tkachuk had a pair of power-play goals for the Senators, who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. Josh Norris also scored, while Mads Sogaard, making his second NHL start, stopped 21 shots.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Dubois picked up his 100th NHL career goal on the power play early in the second, when he took a pass right in front and beat Sogaard far-side.

Ehlers and Stastny had a nice 2-on-1 that finished with Stastny scoring his 19th of the season.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the first two minutes when Tkachuk dropped a pass back from below the goal line to Norris out front for his 32nd.

The Senators did a good job keeping shots away from their young goaltender, but he didn’t have much chance on Ehlers’s goal. Ehlers looked to make a cross-ice pass, but it deflected off Victor Mete’s stick and skipped past Sogaard to make it 3-1.

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal in the opening minute of the third, but Connor gave the Jets a two-goal lead again with a power-play goal of their own.

Tkachuk made things interesting by scoring his second power-play goal of the game with six minutes remaining. Tkachuk whacked the puck out of midair, but following a lengthy review the goal stood.

NOTES: Tim Stutzle returned to the Senators' lineup after missing the last two games, while Drake Batherson missed his third straight due to a non-COVID illness. ... Ottawa D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch in favor of Mete. ... Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler missed his second straight game and is doubtful to play Monday in Montreal.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Montreal on Monday night.

Senators: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-11 12:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in southern Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in southern Taiwan auction
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention