Ehlers helps lift Jets past Senators 4-3

The puck bounces off the shoulder of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37). ande Ottawa Senators cen... The puck bounces off the shoulder of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37). ande Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Sunday, April ... Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (33) watches the puck bounce in the back of the net after a goal by Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27... Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (33) watches the puck bounce in the back of the net after a goal by Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27), not shown, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal with center Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senators center Colin White (36) skates by d... Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal with center Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senators center Colin White (36) skates by during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal with teammates left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and centre Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senat... Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal with teammates left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and centre Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden (5) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Paul Stastny and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Brady Tkachuk had a pair of power-play goals for the Senators, who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. Josh Norris also scored, while Mads Sogaard, making his second NHL start, stopped 21 shots.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Dubois picked up his 100th NHL career goal on the power play early in the second, when he took a pass right in front and beat Sogaard far-side.

Ehlers and Stastny had a nice 2-on-1 that finished with Stastny scoring his 19th of the season.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the first two minutes when Tkachuk dropped a pass back from below the goal line to Norris out front for his 32nd.

The Senators did a good job keeping shots away from their young goaltender, but he didn’t have much chance on Ehlers’s goal. Ehlers looked to make a cross-ice pass, but it deflected off Victor Mete’s stick and skipped past Sogaard to make it 3-1.

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal in the opening minute of the third, but Connor gave the Jets a two-goal lead again with a power-play goal of their own.

Tkachuk made things interesting by scoring his second power-play goal of the game with six minutes remaining. Tkachuk whacked the puck out of midair, but following a lengthy review the goal stood.

NOTES: Tim Stutzle returned to the Senators' lineup after missing the last two games, while Drake Batherson missed his third straight due to a non-COVID illness. ... Ottawa D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch in favor of Mete. ... Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler missed his second straight game and is doubtful to play Monday in Montreal.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Montreal on Monday night.

Senators: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports