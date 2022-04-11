A brief look at the final round of the Masters

Scottie Scheffler lifts his wife Meredith Scudder off her feet after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, G... Scottie Scheffler lifts his wife Meredith Scudder off her feet after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Shane Lowry, of Ireland, gets hugged by his caddie Brian Martin after putting out on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournam... Shane Lowry, of Ireland, gets hugged by his caddie Brian Martin after putting out on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 12th green during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday,... Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 12th green during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist as walks past Cameron Smith, of Australia, after a birdie chip on the third hole during the final round at the Master... Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist as walks past Cameron Smith, of Australia, after a birdie chip on the third hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Scottie Scheffler celebrates as walks next to Cameron Smith, of Australia, after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, i... Scottie Scheffler celebrates as walks next to Cameron Smith, of Australia, after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cameron Smith reacts after making a birdie on the first hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta... Cameron Smith reacts after making a birdie on the first hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunda... Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Tiger Woods tips his cap on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/... Tiger Woods tips his cap on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Scottie Scheffler holds the championship trophy after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Da... Scottie Scheffler holds the championship trophy after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the Masters:

THE VICTOR: Scottie Scheffler closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy to win his first major.

THE SPOILS: Scheffler earned $2.7 million for his fourth victory in the last two months. He is the only one who can take his green jacket home until next year, and he has a lifetime exemption to play the Masters.

SILVER MEDAL: Rory McIlroy tied the final-round record with a 64 and was runner-up, his best finish in 14 appearances.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had a 78 and finished 23 shots behind, the most he ever trailed the Masters champion. It was his first time playing since his car crash nearly 14 month ago.

ALL WET: Cameron Smith was three shots behind when he put his 9-iron into Rae's Creek on the par-3 12th and made triple bogey to end his chances.

SHOT OF THE DAY: His lead down to one, Scheffler chipped in for birdie from 90 feet on the third hole for a two-shot swing. No one got closer than three shots the rest of the way.

MONEY MATTERS: Scheffler has won $8,872,200 in his last six tournaments.

NOTEWORTHY: Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major in their debut at No. 1 in the world. Both won the Masters.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I can’t believe that I can come back for a lifetime and get to enjoy this golf course.” — Scheffler.

NEXT YEAR: The Masters will be April 6-9 in 2023.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters