Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Roki Sasaki throws 16th perfect game in Japanese big leagues

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 09:42
Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki poses with a towel after he made a record of a perfect game against the Orix Buffaloes in Chiba, near Tokyo Su...

Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki poses with a towel after he made a record of a perfect game against the Orix Buffaloes in Chiba, near Tokyo Su...

TOKYO (AP) — Roki Sasaki pitched a perfect game with 19 strikeouts, leading the Chiba Lotte Marines over the Orix Buffaloes 6-0 on Sunday in Japan's Pacific League.

The 20-year-old right-hander struck out 13 consecutive batters and needed 105 pitches to complete the nine-inning game. Ko Matsukawa, an 18-year-old catcher, was behind the plate.

“This is the greatest,” Sasaki was quoted as saying by Japan's Kyodo news agency.

“Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about the possibility," he said of the perfect game. “I figured it would be OK if I gave up a hit, so I just pitched and put my trust in Matsukawa right until the end.”

Sasaki pitched the 16th complete game perfect game in the Japanese major leagues, the first since Hiromi Makihara of the Central League's Yomiuri Giants in a 6-0 win against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp on May 18, 1994.

Kyodo reported that Sasaki's father was killed in the in the earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of three nuclear reactors in March 2011 that devastated northeastern Japan.

Sasaki signed with the Marines out of high school, and was scouted by Major League Baseball teams. He is reported to routinely touch 100 mph with his fastball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-11 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in southern Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in southern Taiwan auction
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention