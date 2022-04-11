Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is promoting the adoption of its contact tracing app due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and stated that it will require its use in "certain venues" in the future.

The app, which is titled the Taiwan Social Distancing App (臺灣社交距離), was created by Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Taiwan AI Labs. It uses Bluetooth technology to sense whether a user has come within two meters of a confirmed COVID-19 case for more than two minutes over the past 14 days.

During a press conference on Sunday (April 10), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that as COVID cases have increased significantly, the center has gradually simplified its epidemiological investigations through the use of technology and that replacing the real-name registration system with the Taiwan Social Distancing App is an "important direction." Chen said that use of the app will be vigorously promoted and in the future, it will be required to enter "certain venues."

The CECC head said that the plan is that government agencies will first be required to use the app and business groups are "welcome to join." Chen said that the goal will be that at least half of Taiwan's population adopt the app.

He pointed out that the strong transmissibility of Omicron requires a change in strategic thinking. In the past, each confirmed person would have six to seven contacts on average, but with Omicron, each confirmed case now has 16 to 17 contacts.

Chen said that as the characteristics of the virus change, it will be more efficient to strengthen scientific and technological epidemic prevention methods rather than ad hoc adjustments and notifications by health departments. He said that the app is currently used by more than six million people and if 12 million people adopt it, the possible contacts will be much more likely to be notified as soon as a user is diagnosed.

He stated that in the future, people employed in designated fields who enter certain venues must download the app. Chen listed civil servants as an example of a group that will be required to download the app.

Chen cited a recent outbreak at Taiwanese mandopop star A-Mei's (張惠妹) concert as an example of the limitations of the current method of contact tracing and the advantage of using the app. Chen said that if concert-goers download the app, only those who came in close and long-term contact with confirmed cases would be notified, rather than having to send texts to 7,300 attendees, as was the case over the weekend.

Members of the public who are notified through the app that they are a contact of a COVID case can immediately undergo testing to minimize any doubts, said Chen. He explained that if a person is listed as a contact of a case through the app, they should immediately wear a medical mask and go to a testing station in their own vehicle, bicycle, or on foot to avoid using public transportation.

Chen said that if people are unable to use their own mode of transpiration, they can contact their local health bureau or dial 1922 to request an epidemic prevention vehicle be dispatched to transport them to a testing center. Those who have yet to download the app can find it under "Taiwan Social Distancing" on Android and iOS app stores.