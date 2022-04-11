Key hole on Sunday at the Masters

Cameron Smith, of Australia, tees off on the 12th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga... Cameron Smith, of Australia, tees off on the 12th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Scottie Scheffler walks across the Ben Hogan Bridge at the 12th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, ... Scottie Scheffler walks across the Ben Hogan Bridge at the 12th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:

HOLE: 12

YARDAGE: 155

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.35

RANK: 2

KEY FACT: It surrendered only two birdies to 52 players — Matthew Fitzpatrick and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had the 2s — on Sunday, and it was where Cameron Smith’s chances at the green jacket came to an end. He made a triple-bogey 6 on the hole, the worst score there all day. Smith had just made birdie at the par-4 11th to get within three shots of Scottie Scheffler. He left the 12th trailing by six.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters