Reckitt’s ‘Durex Love Series’ Campaign Crowned ‘Best Content Marketing – Bronze’ in 2022 Event Marketing Awards in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 April 2022 - Reckitt's brand Durex is proud to be honoured 'Best Content Marketing – Bronze' for its success brought by the 'Durex Love Series' Campaign (the Campaign), in the '2022 Event Marketing Award' organised by Campaign, a credible advertising and marketing publication in Asia-Pacific. The awards recognised Durex's outstanding performance in infusing the best marketing content throughout the integrated campaign with positive and tangible effect on audience's experience.





Under the mist of pandemic and social distancing restrictions, love and intimacy are hence distanced. Durex believes that 'Love is anytime anywhere' and is the foundation of romance and relationship. To inspire lovers to get closer without boundaries, Durex launched a 'Durex Love Series' campaign in mid-December 2020 to June 2021, with a journey of love in four stages: LOVEcation, LOVEstation, LOVEparade and LOVEsignal.The four stages of the Campaign started with unveiling the fun through 'LOVEcation Kit', a tailored staycation kit, followed by the 'LOVEstation Pop-up Store', a to-go place on Valentine's Day for couples to express their loves to each other, 'LOVEparade', an online Pride Parade to embrace love and celebrate sexual diversity, and 'Durex LOVEsignal', a love guide video that empower lovers' intimacy along 365 days. Through an integrated campaign of engagement with well-known KOLs and illustrators, promotion on social media, engagement with consumers at pop-up store in Causeway Bay and the launch of limited thematic promotion kit, 'Durex Love Series' campaign has successfully engaged with youngsters and couples, positioned Durex the 'Top of Mind' brand of sexual wellness and intimacy, and empowered the audience to embrace sexual wellbeing by enjoying the fun of love and sexual desire. Despite the downtrend in total sales of the overall intimate wellness category, Durex recorded up to double-digit growth in sales and surged in e-commerce sales year-on-year during the campaign period. Furthermore, the average social reach and engagement for Durex social media platforms during the campaign period increased substantially compared to the same period in 2020. In which the average social reach has risen more than doubled. The campaign was a remarkable milestone to Durex's leading position among the industry proven by both business growth and outstanding social performance."We are proud to receive the first regional award at the Event Marketing Awards for the campaign." said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. "This is the third recognition to the excellent 'Durex Love Series' campaign. Looking ahead, we will continue to further strengthen Durex's leading position in advocating intimate wellness and uphold our mission to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world through creative and diverse marketing strategies with the best content."

About Durex



Since its establishment in 1929, Durex has over 90 years of experience in the sexual health industry, perfecting quality and innovation in a product range that includes condoms, lubricants, sex toys and games.



Durex is the first condom brand to adopt the global 'quality seal' as standard. All condom types exceed worldwide quality standards with dermatologically and electronically tested.



As an industry-leading brand, apart from innovating and improving products, Durex also conducts international research and makes donations in various areas such as sexual behaviour and AIDS. With its advanced and innovative R&D and outstanding reputation, Durex has now become the World's No. 1 well-known condom brand with a sales network all over the world.



For more information, please visit: www.durex-shopline.com



About Campaign and Event Marketing Awards



Campaign brings more than 50 years of media and editorial experience serving companies building brands through marketing communications in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific. With fresh research, data, regional insights and unparalleled industry-leading and global relationships, Campaign Asia-Pacific is the voice of media and marketing communications in Asia-Pacific.



Organised by Campaign, the Event Marketing Awards champion the region's business events community and to celebrate its creativity and innovation as businesses build unique and impactful virtual, hybrid and live experiences across markets in Asia-Pacific. Judged by a panel of experts in event marketing, these awards will recognise companies that applied best practice to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific.



For more information, please visit: www.eventmarketingawards.asia/



