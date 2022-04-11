AgileAsia Finds More Business Professionals Signing Up Agile Training Courses During The Pandemic

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 April 2022 - Premier training provider, AgileAsia, has recently discovered more than 5600 people participated in their Certified Scrum Master training course in last year, 2021. This was a 61% increase in course participation compared to the previous year. Scrum is the practice of creating value through adaptive solutions for highly complex problems in a business organisation. Due to this framework, many business professionals have been benefiting from it through delivering high-value results within their organisations.



Explaining why there is a sharp rise in Scrum course participation, the training provider points out that the COVID-19 pandemic has managed to change many individuals' mindset, particularly from a fixed to growth mindset. As the pandemic has affected many lives, there is also an uncertainty in organisations' initial business strategy. Due to this, many stakeholders are trying to learn to adapt and upscale themselves to overcome the challenges.



To implement effective business transformation, individuals must take on new skills and knowledge such as the frameworks of Scrum. For the last 2 years, AgileAsia has been approved by Singapore Government bodies to provide up to 90% course fees subsidy, with SkillsFuture and Union Training Assistance Programme (UTAP) supported. The training provider also noted that this could be one reason why more business professionals are signing up Agile training.



AgileAsia is able to provide the information because they have grown over the years to become a leading provider of certification in thought leadership and the pioneers in agile movement in Singapore. The company is an approved training provider by the Singapore government bodies in the country to reach more clients across industries. The move is in line with the goal of helping organisations to develop core skills to implement transformation practices and scale in their respective industries.



The business environment continues to evolve amidst the emergence of a wide range of solutions to enable them to deliver the best experience to their target audience and compete favourably in their sectors. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the discovery of more solutions and better ways of operating to achieve enhanced productivity. However, a good number of businesses still struggle to find their footing in the post-Covid-era, which is where the team at AgileAsia is looking to make a difference through their wide range of Scrum Alliance and Scaled Agile courses & certification.



The categories of courses offered by AgileAsia covers the different aspect of the Agile Scrum curriculum, with over 15 Agility courses to cater to the growing and diverse needs of organizations and individuals. This will ensure that more people are armed with the latest skillset in the business environment and have access to learn from globally-renowned expert practitioners with more than two decades of experience.



AgileAsia, an approved Training Provider by Singapore government bodies, provides up to 90% subsidy, giving clients access to a massive agile community, covering subjects across industries, including banking & finance and IT. The courses detail how the post-Covid work environment works and how participants can cope with the changes.



The Agile and Scrum workshop on Scaled agile and other aspects of the curriculum have continued to enjoy rave reviews from participants across industries for the comprehensiveness and efficiency of the content.



About AgileAsia

AgileAsia is a leading provider of industry-leading scrum alliance & scaled agile courses designed to help organisations develop core skills to implement transformation practices. The practitioner-based courses cover content which meets the requirements of leaders and practitioners to manage the transformation, with contributions from a community of IT leaders, besides academic content. AgileAsia currently has more than 300+ 5-Star Google reviews and a net promoter score of 85.



