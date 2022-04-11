Alexa
Swedish parliament delegation arrives in Taiwan

Group will meet with President Tsai, other high-level government officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/11 09:58
Swedish parliament delegation arrives in Taiwan. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Swedish parliament delegation has arrived in Taiwan.

The group touched down at Taoyuan International Airport on Turkish Airlines flight TK24 at 5:23 p.m. on Sunday (April 10) and was greeted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Deputy Minister Harry Hou-ren Tseng (曾厚仁), per CNA.

MOFA mentioned in a Facebook post that the delegation had been pressured by the Chinese embassy in Sweden to cancel the trip but this only strengthened their resolve to visit Taiwan. "We hope the visit will strengthen friendly ties between Taiwan, Sweden, and the EU," the ministry said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will hold a video conference with the delegation on April 12, and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will meet with the delegation at the Presidential Office afterward, CNA reported.

The delegation includes Deputy Speaker Kerstin Lundgren and European Parliament policy advisors and will be led by Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association member Boriana Aberg and Swedish member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, according to a MOFA press release.

The Swedish politicians will meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) over the course of their five-day visit. The delegation will attend two banquets, one hosted by You and the other by Wu.
