Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer - The Times

From right, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Ukrainian ambassador Olga Dibrova listen to Ukrainian Presi... From right, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Ukrainian ambassador Olga Dibrova listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his virtual address to the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

April 10 (Reuters) - Russia has made a "massive strategic blunder" as Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO as early as the summer, The Times reported on Monday, citing officials.

The United States officials said that NATO membership for both Nordic countries was "a topic of conversation and multiple sessions" during talks between the alliance's foreign ministers last week attended by Sweden and Finland, report added.

