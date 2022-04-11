Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

By DAN SCIFO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/11 07:26
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, celebrates with Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring the game winning goal against the Nashville Predators duri...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) takes a punch from Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) as they fight during the second period of an NHL ho...
Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) scored on Nashville Predators goaltend...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after he scored as Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck behind goalten...
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) holds up the puck after making a glove save on a shot by the Nashville Predators during the third per...
Nashville Predators' Nick Cousins (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hocke...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) looks for the rebound before scoring behind Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) and Mattias Ekho...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel (2) tries to control the puck from his knees as Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons (10) checks him along the board...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) trie to get the puck around Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hock...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates after scoring on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) during the third period of an NHL...

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, celebrates with Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring the game winning goal against the Nashville Predators duri...

Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) takes a punch from Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) as they fight during the second period of an NHL ho...

Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) scored on Nashville Predators goaltend...

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after he scored as Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck behind goalten...

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) holds up the puck after making a glove save on a shot by the Nashville Predators during the third per...

Nashville Predators' Nick Cousins (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hocke...

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) looks for the rebound before scoring behind Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) and Mattias Ekho...

Pittsburgh Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel (2) tries to control the puck from his knees as Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons (10) checks him along the board...

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) trie to get the puck around Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hock...

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates after scoring on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) during the third period of an NHL...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history.

On his latest winner, Crosby got a pass from Rikard Rakell and tipped it behind David Rittich near the post.

Jason Zucker also scored in regulation and Rakell assisted on all three goals for the Penguins, who have only three wins in their last 10 games. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots for Pittsburgh, which regained a four-point advantage over Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins had goals for Nashville, which lost its second straight. The Predators have dropped three of their last five after recently winning 11 of 17 overall. Rittich made 27 saves.

Cousins gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 4:31 of the third period when he sent a failed Pittsburgh clearing attempt over DeSmith’s shoulder from the slot.

Zucker tied it for Pittsburgh at 8:53 of the third when he took a pass from Crosby and sent a backhander behind Rittich from the slot. It was his first goal since Jan. 17, as he recently returned after missing 40 of the last 42 games because of an injury.

Crosby opened the scoring at 4:58. Rakell created a turnover in the corner and fed Crosby, who ripped a one-timer behind Rittich from the left faceoff dot.

Duchene tied it with 11 seconds left in the first on a partial breakaway. The Penguins' Marcus Pettersson fell on the play, creating the breakaway, as Duchene beat DeSmith with a forehand deke.

DeSmith kept the game tied at 1 through two periods as the Predators held an 18-4 shots advantage through 28 minutes. He made a desperation left pad save on Tanner Jeannot and a point-blank stop on Duchene during a Predators power-play.

CROSBY CLIMBS THE RANKS

Crosby passed Jari Kurri for 22nd place on the NHL's career points list with his assist on Zucker’s goal.

At 1,400 points, Crosby is two behind Alex Ovechkin for 21st in league history. Only Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman reached 1,400 points with one franchise.

Crosby became the first player in franchise history to appear in 1,100 games with Pittsburgh and the fifth member of his draft class to hit the mark. Crosby has the seventh-most points through 1,100 games in NHL history — and sixth-most not including Lemieux, who did not play 1,100 career games.

HEATED EXCHANGE

The Predators opened the third period on the power play. Malkin was assessed a four-minute double minor after he cross-checked Mark Borowiecki in the face, drawing blood. Borowiecki, who wasn’t on the bench to start the third period, was given a slashing minor.

Pittsburgh’s Brian Boyle took a slashing minor during the penalty kill, giving Nashville a five-on-three for 35 seconds, but the Penguins killed off the early penalties.

NOTES: Duchene is tied with teammate Filip Forsberg for the single-season franchise record with both having a career-best 38 goals. ... Mikael Granlund assisted on Duchene’s first-period goal and is one away from 300 in his career. ... G Juuse Saros did not dress for the Predators because of a non-COVID-related illness. Connor Ingram was recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) and backed up Rittich.

UP NEXT

Predators: Open a five-game homestand Tuesday against San Jose.

Penguins: Travel to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-11 09:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
'First tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in southern Taiwan auction
'First tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in southern Taiwan auction
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China