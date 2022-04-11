AP PHOTOS on Day 46: What survival looks like in Ukraine

A plastic sheet covers a mass grave with civilians killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10,... A plastic sheet covers a mass grave with civilians killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

A door of a church is damaged from shrapnel following a Russian attack in the previous weeks, in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday,... A door of a church is damaged from shrapnel following a Russian attack in the previous weeks, in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

People board transportation during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) People board transportation during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Cars drive near a damaged bridge following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2... Cars drive near a damaged bridge following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov , Kyiv region Ukraine, on Sunday... A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov , Kyiv region Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Cemetery workers carry a corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10... Cemetery workers carry a corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A crane lifts the corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.... A crane lifts the corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A view of an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) A view of an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Gi... People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Oleg, 56, mourns for his mother Inna, 86, killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (A... Oleg, 56, mourns for his mother Inna, 86, killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A young man pushes a wheelbarrow in front of a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/P... A young man pushes a wheelbarrow in front of a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A man lights a candle during a Sunday service in an Orthodox church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rod... A man lights a candle during a Sunday service in an Orthodox church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Faith and grim determination are reflected in Sunday's images from a Ukraine at war.

Outside the capital of Kyiv, in suburban towns still emerging from weeks of Russian occupation, elderly people line up for donated food and workers raise bodies from a mass grave, hoping to identify them for proper burials and to document any war crimes. A plastic sheet covers the Bucha churchyard's unearthed soil, anticipating spring rains after this bitterest winter.

Inside the church, services are held as abominations are uncovered outside. The work must not pause, because this opportunity may not hold: Kyiv's mayor said Sunday that Russia's military is sure to return if Ukrainian forces can't defeat them.

The fighting is already intensifying as Russian forces refocus in the east, where a boy in a wheelchair is among a crowd trying to evacuate from Kramatorsk, the city where a train station platform became a killing field only days earlier. Further north in Kharkhiv, under withering attacks for weeks now, three men await their fate in a basement shelter.

For many, this is what survival looks like: maneuvering around an impact crater, searching through buildings turned inside-out, saying goodbye.

__

This gallery contains graphic content.