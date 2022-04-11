Boston 2B Story out with flu symptoms vs Yankees

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story (10) throws to first to put out New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson in the first inning of an opening day base... Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story (10) throws to first to put out New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson in the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox newcomer Trevor Story is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the New York Yankees and away from the team with flu-like symptoms.

The two-time All-Star had a hit in Boston's 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Saturday, but the second baseman felt ill enough Sunday to take a COVID-19 test, which came back negative.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story “doesn't feel great," but he was hopeful it was a 24-hour flu and that Story could rejoin the team by Monday.

Cora said a bug had been going around Boston's minor league camp toward the end of spring training. No one else on the major league roster had similar symptoms.

The 29-year-old Story signed a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox last month after six seasons in Colorado.

Boston is trying to avoid a season-opening three-game sweep against the rival Yankees.

The Red Sox will also likely be without right-hander Matt Barnes, who has a tight back. Barnes played catch Sunday, and Cora said he could be available to pitch Monday at Detroit.

