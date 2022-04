Sunday At River Oaks Country Club Houston Purse: $594,950 Surface: Red clay HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Championship

Reilly Opelka (3), United States, def. John Isner (4), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (7).