Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/11 04:52
Winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Life of Pi”

New Musical: “Back To The Future - The Musical”

New Comedy: “Pride and Prejudice(asterisk) ((asterisk)sort of)

Family Show: “Wolf Witch Giant Fairy”

Revival: “Constellations”

Musical Revival: “Cabaret”

Actress-Play: Sheila Atim, “Constellations”

Actor-Play: Hiran Abeysekera, “Life of Pi”

Actress-Musical: Jessie Buckley, “Cabaret”

Actor-Musical: Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”

Supporting Actor-Play: Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink, “Life of Pi”

Supporting Actress-Play: Liz Carr, “The Normal Heart”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Liza Sadovy, “Cabaret”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Elliot Levey, “Cabaret”

Director: Rebecca Frecknall, “Cabaret”

Original score or new orchestrations: “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical”

Theater Choreography: Kathleen Marshall, “Anything Goes”

New Opera Production: “Jenůfa,” Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, “Bajazet”

New Dance Production: “Revisor”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Choreographer Arielle Smith for “Jolly Folly”

Set Design: “Life of Pi”

Lighting Design: “Life of Pi”

Sound Design: “Cabaret”

Costume Design: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Old Bridge” at the Bush Theatre

Updated : 2022-04-11 07:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief