Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 04:16
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 202 100 401 10 12 0
Detroit 010 000 000 1 2 2

Kopech, Crick (5), Foster (6), Graveman (7), Banks (8) and McGuire; Skubal, Rodriguez (5), R.García (7), Foley (9) and Barnhart. W_Crick 1-0. L_Skubal 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Oakland 000 001 102 4 9 0
Philadelphia 000 000 001 1 3 0

Jefferies, Moll (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8), Trivino (9) and Allen; Eflin, Falter (5), Brogdon (7), Jones (8) and Stubbs, Realmuto. W_Jefferies 1-0. L_Falter 0-1. HRs_Oakland, McKinney (1). Philadelphia, Segura (2).

___

Updated : 2022-04-11 05:47 GMT+08:00

