Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Chicago
|202
|100
|401
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|2
Kopech, Crick (5), Foster (6), Graveman (7), Banks (8) and McGuire; Skubal, Rodriguez (5), R.García (7), Foley (9) and Barnhart. W_Crick 1-0. L_Skubal 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (2).
|Oakland
|000
|001
|102
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|0
Jefferies, Moll (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8), Trivino (9) and Allen; Eflin, Falter (5), Brogdon (7), Jones (8) and Stubbs, Realmuto. W_Jefferies 1-0. L_Falter 0-1. HRs_Oakland, McKinney (1). Philadelphia, Segura (2).
