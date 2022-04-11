Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italy's Bastianini moves late to take Texas win in MotoGP

By JIM VERTUNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/11 03:09
Italy's Bastianini moves late to take Texas win in MotoGP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Enea Bastianini of Italy passed Australia's Jack Miller for the lead with five laps to go and pulled away to win the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday, his second victory of the season.

Bastianini and Miller dueled for the lead on their Ducatis over several laps before Bastianini pulled ahead when braking out of the end of the long straight at the Circuit of the Americas. Alex Rins of Spain passed Miller late to take second.

Bastianini won the season opener in Qatar and leads the season championship with Sunday's victory.

Spain's Marc Marquez, who has won the Texas race seven times since 2013 started in ninth after missing the previous two races with a concussion and double vision caused by a violent crash. A terrible start dropped him to 18th by the end of the first lap before he stormed through the field to finish sixth.

It was one of the closest finishes in the nine-year history of the race as Marquez typically was out front by the halfway mark and often cruised to victory. The only previous time he didn't win here was 2019 when a mid-race crash opened the path for Rins to win.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-11 04:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief