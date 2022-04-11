Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man City remains a point ahead of Liverpool after 2-2 draw

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 01:54
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, right, hugs Manchester City's Phil Foden at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City an...
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, center, duels for the ball with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English P...
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool, at ...
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between M...

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, right, hugs Manchester City's Phil Foden at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City an...

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, center, duels for the ball with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English P...

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool, at ...

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between M...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City retained its one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 2-2 draw between the title challengers on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne put the defending champions into the lead in the fifth minute at the Etihad Stadium but Diogo Jota leveled eight minutes later for Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before halftime but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equalizer for the 2020 champions.

Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time but a VAR offside call denied him a goal against his former club.

The result ended Liverpool’s 10-match winning league run and left City with the destination of the title in its hands with seven games remaining.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-11 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief