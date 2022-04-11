Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

By Associated Press
2022/04/11 02:39
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge against a woman who allegedly gave herself an abortion.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City, a community of about 14,000 people along the Mexico border, after a Starr County grand jury indicted her on March 30 for murder for causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion.

District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said Sunday that his office would move to dismiss the charge Monday.

“In reviewing this case, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her,” Ramirez said in a statement.

Updated : 2022-04-11 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Two COVID deaths only severe cases in Taiwan so far this year
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 planes, 2 helicopters from China
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief
Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief