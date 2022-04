Sunday At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech Marrakech, Morocco Purse: €534,555 Surface: Red clay MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Championship

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.