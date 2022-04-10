Alexa
Norwich beats Burnley 2-0 in Premier League relegation scrap

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 23:04
Norwich City's Mathias Normann goes down after a challenge from Burnley's Matej Vydra during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich C...
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, left, and Norwich City's Mathias Normann battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road, N...
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, left, and Norwich City's Mathias Normann battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich C...
Norwich City's Teemu Pukki and Burnley's James Tarkowski, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road, No...

NORWICH, England (AP) — Burnley squandered an opportunity to close the gap to Premier League safety, losing 2-0 to bottom club Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.

French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou opened the scoring for Norwich in the ninth minute when he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner with a shot from outside the box following a corner.

The home side fended off multiple attempts by Burnley to find an equalizer before Teemu Pukki put the game out of reach with a goal in the 86th with a fine finish from the right after a through ball from Mathias Normann.

Burnley remains 18th in the table, four points adrift of Everton, which extended its margin of safety by beating Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday.

Norwich remains rooted to the foot of the table despite the victory, seven points adrift of Everton in 17th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

