All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 Boston 71 45 21 5 95 225 191 Tampa Bay 71 43 20 8 94 234 204 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 73 26 36 11 63 203 259 Ottawa 71 26 39 6 58 190 232 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 72 46 18 8 100 238 173 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 Pittsburgh 73 41 22 10 92 240 203 Washington 71 39 22 10 88 236 208 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 257 219 Nashville 71 41 26 4 86 234 207 Dallas 71 40 27 4 84 208 213 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Anaheim 73 29 32 12 70 206 237 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 6, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 2

Colorado 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.