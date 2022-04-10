All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|x-Toronto
|48
|33
|.593
|2
|Brooklyn
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|New York
|36
|45
|.444
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Atlanta
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|Charlotte
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|Washington
|35
|46
|.432
|18
|Orlando
|21
|60
|.259
|32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|30
|.630
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|36
|.556
|6
|Cleveland
|43
|38
|.531
|8
|Indiana
|25
|56
|.309
|26
|Detroit
|23
|58
|.284
|28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|56
|25
|.691
|—
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|5
|New Orleans
|36
|45
|.444
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|47
|.420
|22
|Houston
|20
|61
|.247
|36
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|x-Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|21
|Oklahoma City
|24
|57
|.296
|24
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|64
|17
|.790
|—
|x-Golden State
|52
|29
|.642
|12
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|40
|.506
|23
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|49
|.395
|32
|Sacramento
|29
|52
|.358
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)