NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 31 .617
x-Philadelphia 50 31 .617
x-Toronto 48 33 .593 2
Brooklyn 43 38 .531 7
New York 36 45 .444 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 28 .654
Atlanta 42 39 .519 11
Charlotte 42 39 .519 11
Washington 35 46 .432 18
Orlando 21 60 .259 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 51 30 .630
x-Chicago 45 36 .556 6
Cleveland 43 38 .531 8
Indiana 25 56 .309 26
Detroit 23 58 .284 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 56 25 .691
x-Dallas 51 30 .630 5
New Orleans 36 45 .444 20
San Antonio 34 47 .420 22
Houston 20 61 .247 36
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 48 33 .593
x-Denver 48 33 .593
Minnesota 46 35 .568 2
Portland 27 54 .333 21
Oklahoma City 24 57 .296 24
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 17 .790
x-Golden State 52 29 .642 12
L.A. Clippers 41 40 .506 23
L.A. Lakers 32 49 .395 32
Sacramento 29 52 .358 35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State 100, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)