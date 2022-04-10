All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|1
|16
|10
|2
|Orlando City
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|7
|New York
|3
|2
|1
|10
|10
|6
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|8
|Chicago
|2
|1
|3
|9
|5
|2
|Columbus
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|7
|Toronto FC
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|11
|CF Montréal
|2
|3
|1
|7
|11
|15
|D.C. United
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Charlotte FC
|2
|4
|0
|6
|6
|9
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|0
|6
|8
|14
|New York City FC
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|New England
|1
|4
|1
|4
|8
|12
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|15
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|1
|1
|13
|14
|6
|LA Galaxy
|4
|2
|0
|12
|9
|6
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|7
|FC Dallas
|3
|1
|2
|11
|10
|4
|Houston
|3
|1
|2
|11
|10
|7
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|6
|Portland
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|13
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|2
|8
|13
|5
|Minnesota United
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|4
|Colorado
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Seattle
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|6
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|5
|0
|6
|5
|11
|Vancouver
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|12
|San Jose
|0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
FC Dallas 0, Chicago 0, tie
CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3
Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1
Nashville 1, Columbus 0
Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0
New York 1, New England 0
Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2
Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 0
Austin FC 2, San Jose 2, tie
Houston 3, Miami 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Portland 1
Orlando City 1, Chicago 0
Miami 3, New England 2
CF Montréal 2, New York 1
D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Houston 4, San Jose 3
Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.
Portland 3, Vancouver 2
Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.
FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.