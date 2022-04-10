Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 22:00
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Miami 53 28 .654 6-4 W-6 29-12 24-16 35-16
y-Milwaukee 51 30 .630 2 7-3 W-3 27-14 24-16 33-18
x-Boston 50 31 .617 3 7-3 L-1 28-13 22-18 33-19
x-Philadelphia 50 31 .617 3 6-4 W-1 23-17 27-14 31-20
x-Toronto 48 33 .593 5 8-2 W-3 24-17 24-16 30-21
x-Chicago 45 36 .556 8 3-7 L-4 27-14 18-22 29-23
Brooklyn 43 38 .531 10 6-4 W-3 19-21 24-17 30-21
Cleveland 43 38 .531 10 2-8 L-3 24-16 19-22 26-25
Atlanta 42 39 .519 11 7-3 L-1 27-14 15-25 26-26
Charlotte 42 39 .519 11 6-4 W-2 21-19 21-20 26-25
New York 36 45 .444 17 6-4 W-1 16-24 20-21 21-30
Washington 35 46 .432 18 5-5 L-2 21-20 14-26 24-27
Indiana 25 56 .309 28 1-9 L-9 16-25 9-31 11-40
Detroit 23 58 .284 30 4-6 L-2 13-28 10-30 18-33
Orlando 21 60 .259 32 3-7 L-1 11-29 10-31 11-40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Phoenix 64 17 .790 7-3 W-1 32-8 32-9 39-12
y-Memphis 56 25 .691 8 8-2 W-1 30-10 26-15 36-16
x-Golden State 52 29 .642 12 5-5 W-4 31-10 21-19 32-19
x-Dallas 51 30 .630 13 8-2 W-3 28-12 23-18 35-16
x-Utah 48 33 .593 16 3-7 L-1 29-12 19-21 32-19
x-Denver 48 33 .593 16 6-4 W-1 23-17 25-16 29-22
Minnesota 46 35 .568 18 5-5 W-1 26-14 20-21 32-20
L.A. Clippers 41 40 .506 23 5-5 W-4 24-16 17-24 25-26
New Orleans 36 45 .444 28 6-4 L-1 19-21 17-24 25-26
San Antonio 34 47 .420 30 7-3 L-2 16-25 18-22 24-27
L.A. Lakers 32 49 .395 32 2-8 W-1 21-20 11-29 17-34
Sacramento 29 52 .358 35 4-6 L-3 16-25 13-27 19-32
Portland 27 54 .333 37 0-10 L-10 17-23 10-31 11-40
Oklahoma City 24 57 .296 40 4-6 L-2 12-29 12-28 17-34
Houston 20 61 .247 44 3-7 L-6 11-29 9-32 11-41

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State 100, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)