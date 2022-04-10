All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Miami
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|6-4
|W-6
|29-12
|24-16
|35-16
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|30
|.630
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|27-14
|24-16
|33-18
|x-Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|28-13
|22-18
|33-19
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|31
|.617
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|23-17
|27-14
|31-20
|x-Toronto
|48
|33
|.593
|5
|8-2
|W-3
|24-17
|24-16
|30-21
|x-Chicago
|45
|36
|.556
|8
|3-7
|L-4
|27-14
|18-22
|29-23
|Brooklyn
|43
|38
|.531
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|19-21
|24-17
|30-21
|Cleveland
|43
|38
|.531
|10
|2-8
|L-3
|24-16
|19-22
|26-25
|Atlanta
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|7-3
|L-1
|27-14
|15-25
|26-26
|Charlotte
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|6-4
|W-2
|21-19
|21-20
|26-25
|New York
|36
|45
|.444
|17
|6-4
|W-1
|16-24
|20-21
|21-30
|Washington
|35
|46
|.432
|18
|5-5
|L-2
|21-20
|14-26
|24-27
|Indiana
|25
|56
|.309
|28
|1-9
|L-9
|16-25
|9-31
|11-40
|Detroit
|23
|58
|.284
|30
|4-6
|L-2
|13-28
|10-30
|18-33
|Orlando
|21
|60
|.259
|32
|3-7
|L-1
|11-29
|10-31
|11-40
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|64
|17
|.790
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|32-8
|32-9
|39-12
|y-Memphis
|56
|25
|.691
|8
|8-2
|W-1
|30-10
|26-15
|36-16
|x-Golden State
|52
|29
|.642
|12
|5-5
|W-4
|31-10
|21-19
|32-19
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|13
|8-2
|W-3
|28-12
|23-18
|35-16
|x-Utah
|48
|33
|.593
|16
|3-7
|L-1
|29-12
|19-21
|32-19
|x-Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|16
|6-4
|W-1
|23-17
|25-16
|29-22
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|18
|5-5
|W-1
|26-14
|20-21
|32-20
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|40
|.506
|23
|5-5
|W-4
|24-16
|17-24
|25-26
|New Orleans
|36
|45
|.444
|28
|6-4
|L-1
|19-21
|17-24
|25-26
|San Antonio
|34
|47
|.420
|30
|7-3
|L-2
|16-25
|18-22
|24-27
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|49
|.395
|32
|2-8
|W-1
|21-20
|11-29
|17-34
|Sacramento
|29
|52
|.358
|35
|4-6
|L-3
|16-25
|13-27
|19-32
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|37
|0-10
|L-10
|17-23
|10-31
|11-40
|Oklahoma City
|24
|57
|.296
|40
|4-6
|L-2
|12-29
|12-28
|17-34
|Houston
|20
|61
|.247
|44
|3-7
|L-6
|11-29
|9-32
|11-41
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)