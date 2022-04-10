SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 56 42 10 2 2 88 220 136 Huntsville 56 41 13 1 1 84 194 124 Peoria 56 38 11 3 4 83 219 126 Fayetteville 56 40 14 1 1 82 197 140 Quad City 56 32 15 5 4 73 191 157 Pensacola 55 31 18 5 1 68 187 158 Evansville 55 27 26 2 0 56 155 151 Roanoke 56 23 24 4 5 55 176 181 Birmingham 56 18 32 5 1 42 144 198 Macon 55 9 40 3 3 24 117 248 Vermilion County 55 5 45 5 0 15 79 260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 2, Evansville 1

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 7, Vermilion County 1

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled