SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|56
|42
|10
|2
|2
|88
|220
|136
|Huntsville
|56
|41
|13
|1
|1
|84
|194
|124
|Peoria
|56
|38
|11
|3
|4
|83
|219
|126
|Fayetteville
|56
|40
|14
|1
|1
|82
|197
|140
|Quad City
|56
|32
|15
|5
|4
|73
|191
|157
|Pensacola
|55
|31
|18
|5
|1
|68
|187
|158
|Evansville
|55
|27
|26
|2
|0
|56
|155
|151
|Roanoke
|56
|23
|24
|4
|5
|55
|176
|181
|Birmingham
|56
|18
|32
|5
|1
|42
|144
|198
|Macon
|55
|9
|40
|3
|3
|24
|117
|248
|Vermilion County
|55
|5
|45
|5
|0
|15
|79
|260
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Pensacola 3, Macon 0
Knoxville 2, Evansville 1
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2
Peoria 7, Vermilion County 1
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled