SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 56 42 10 2 2 88 220 136
Huntsville 56 41 13 1 1 84 194 124
Peoria 56 38 11 3 4 83 219 126
Fayetteville 56 40 14 1 1 82 197 140
Quad City 56 32 15 5 4 73 191 157
Pensacola 55 31 18 5 1 68 187 158
Evansville 55 27 26 2 0 56 155 151
Roanoke 56 23 24 4 5 55 176 181
Birmingham 56 18 32 5 1 42 144 198
Macon 55 9 40 3 3 24 117 248
Vermilion County 55 5 45 5 0 15 79 260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 2, Evansville 1

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 7, Vermilion County 1

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-04-11 00:31 GMT+08:00

