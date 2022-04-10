NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Carolina 72 46 18 8 100 238 173 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 a-Boston 71 45 21 5 95 225 191 Tampa Bay 71 43 20 8 94 234 204 m-Pittsburgh 73 41 22 10 92 240 203 Washington 71 39 22 10 88 236 208 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 73 26 36 11 63 203 259 Ottawa 71 26 39 6 58 190 232 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 p-Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 c-St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 c-Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 257 219 p-Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Nashville 71 41 26 4 86 234 207 p-Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 Dallas 71 40 27 4 84 208 213 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 Anaheim 73 29 32 12 70 206 237 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 6, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 2

Colorado 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.