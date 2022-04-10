Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 66 39 23 4 0 82 221 185
Springfield 66 37 22 5 2 81 205 204
Providence 62 32 20 4 6 74 183 166
Hershey 68 32 27 5 4 73 189 188
WB/Scranton 67 31 28 4 4 70 187 197
Hartford 65 29 28 6 2 66 189 208
Bridgeport 67 28 28 7 4 67 196 212
Lehigh Valley 65 26 28 7 4 63 174 207
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 65 39 18 7 1 86 225 182
Laval 62 34 23 3 2 73 211 200
Syracuse 67 34 24 7 2 77 209 210
Belleville 63 33 26 4 0 70 193 195
Toronto 63 33 26 3 1 70 211 213
Rochester 68 33 26 6 3 75 232 252
Cleveland 66 24 29 8 5 61 180 228
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 66 43 13 5 5 96 221 166
Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185
Milwaukee 70 36 26 4 4 80 214 209
Rockford 62 32 25 4 1 69 186 191
Texas 64 27 25 6 6 66 198 211
Iowa 63 28 27 5 3 64 180 186
Grand Rapids 67 29 30 6 2 66 182 207
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 59 42 12 4 1 89 218 154
Ontario 60 36 15 5 4 81 230 193
Colorado 63 36 20 4 3 79 221 188
Abbotsford 61 34 21 5 1 74 208 173
Bakersfield 61 32 19 5 5 74 200 179
Henderson 60 28 28 3 1 60 173 185
San Diego 59 27 28 3 1 58 180 188
Tucson 60 20 34 5 1 46 158 239
San Jose 62 20 37 3 2 45 186 259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids 7, Toronto 5

Laval 5, Utica 3

Hershey 5, Springfield 2

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1

Rochester 6, Belleville 2

Rockford 4, Tucson 2

Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0

Providence 6, Bridgeport 2

Chicago 2, Manitoba 1

Iowa 4, Texas 3

Henderson 6, San Jose 3

Bakersfield 6, Colorado 5

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-11 00:30 GMT+08:00

