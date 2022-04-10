All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 66 39 23 4 0 82 221 185 Springfield 66 37 22 5 2 81 205 204 Providence 62 32 20 4 6 74 183 166 Hershey 68 32 27 5 4 73 189 188 WB/Scranton 67 31 28 4 4 70 187 197 Hartford 65 29 28 6 2 66 189 208 Bridgeport 67 28 28 7 4 67 196 212 Lehigh Valley 65 26 28 7 4 63 174 207

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 65 39 18 7 1 86 225 182 Laval 62 34 23 3 2 73 211 200 Syracuse 67 34 24 7 2 77 209 210 Belleville 63 33 26 4 0 70 193 195 Toronto 63 33 26 3 1 70 211 213 Rochester 68 33 26 6 3 75 232 252 Cleveland 66 24 29 8 5 61 180 228

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 66 43 13 5 5 96 221 166 Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185 Milwaukee 70 36 26 4 4 80 214 209 Rockford 62 32 25 4 1 69 186 191 Texas 64 27 25 6 6 66 198 211 Iowa 63 28 27 5 3 64 180 186 Grand Rapids 67 29 30 6 2 66 182 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 59 42 12 4 1 89 218 154 Ontario 60 36 15 5 4 81 230 193 Colorado 63 36 20 4 3 79 221 188 Abbotsford 61 34 21 5 1 74 208 173 Bakersfield 61 32 19 5 5 74 200 179 Henderson 60 28 28 3 1 60 173 185 San Diego 59 27 28 3 1 58 180 188 Tucson 60 20 34 5 1 46 158 239 San Jose 62 20 37 3 2 45 186 259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids 7, Toronto 5

Laval 5, Utica 3

Hershey 5, Springfield 2

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1

Rochester 6, Belleville 2

Rockford 4, Tucson 2

Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0

Providence 6, Bridgeport 2

Chicago 2, Manitoba 1

Iowa 4, Texas 3

Henderson 6, San Jose 3

Bakersfield 6, Colorado 5

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.