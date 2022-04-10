All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|66
|39
|23
|4
|0
|82
|221
|185
|Springfield
|66
|37
|22
|5
|2
|81
|205
|204
|Providence
|62
|32
|20
|4
|6
|74
|183
|166
|Hershey
|68
|32
|27
|5
|4
|73
|189
|188
|WB/Scranton
|67
|31
|28
|4
|4
|70
|187
|197
|Hartford
|65
|29
|28
|6
|2
|66
|189
|208
|Bridgeport
|67
|28
|28
|7
|4
|67
|196
|212
|Lehigh Valley
|65
|26
|28
|7
|4
|63
|174
|207
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|65
|39
|18
|7
|1
|86
|225
|182
|Laval
|62
|34
|23
|3
|2
|73
|211
|200
|Syracuse
|67
|34
|24
|7
|2
|77
|209
|210
|Belleville
|63
|33
|26
|4
|0
|70
|193
|195
|Toronto
|63
|33
|26
|3
|1
|70
|211
|213
|Rochester
|68
|33
|26
|6
|3
|75
|232
|252
|Cleveland
|66
|24
|29
|8
|5
|61
|180
|228
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|66
|43
|13
|5
|5
|96
|221
|166
|Manitoba
|65
|37
|21
|5
|2
|81
|200
|185
|Milwaukee
|70
|36
|26
|4
|4
|80
|214
|209
|Rockford
|62
|32
|25
|4
|1
|69
|186
|191
|Texas
|64
|27
|25
|6
|6
|66
|198
|211
|Iowa
|63
|28
|27
|5
|3
|64
|180
|186
|Grand Rapids
|67
|29
|30
|6
|2
|66
|182
|207
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|59
|42
|12
|4
|1
|89
|218
|154
|Ontario
|60
|36
|15
|5
|4
|81
|230
|193
|Colorado
|63
|36
|20
|4
|3
|79
|221
|188
|Abbotsford
|61
|34
|21
|5
|1
|74
|208
|173
|Bakersfield
|61
|32
|19
|5
|5
|74
|200
|179
|Henderson
|60
|28
|28
|3
|1
|60
|173
|185
|San Diego
|59
|27
|28
|3
|1
|58
|180
|188
|Tucson
|60
|20
|34
|5
|1
|46
|158
|239
|San Jose
|62
|20
|37
|3
|2
|45
|186
|259
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 7, Toronto 5
Laval 5, Utica 3
Hershey 5, Springfield 2
Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1
Rochester 6, Belleville 2
Rockford 4, Tucson 2
Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0
Providence 6, Bridgeport 2
Chicago 2, Manitoba 1
Iowa 4, Texas 3
Henderson 6, San Jose 3
Bakersfield 6, Colorado 5
Abbotsford 5, San Diego 2
Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.