All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 30-6-0 21-9-6 15-2-2 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 26-7-2 21-12-4 13-6-1 Boston 71 45 21 5 95 225 191 22-11-2 23-10-3 15-5-1 Tampa Bay 71 43 20 8 94 234 204 21-7-6 22-13-2 12-7-3 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 18-13-7 10-21-3 7-11-3 Buffalo 73 26 36 11 63 203 259 14-17-6 12-19-5 7-12-4 Ottawa 71 26 39 6 58 190 232 13-20-3 13-19-3 8-11-2 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275 10-20-4 10-21-7 8-12-3

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Carolina 72 46 18 8 100 238 173 26-7-4 20-11-4 12-8-1 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 24-7-4 23-13-2 13-7-1 Pittsburgh 73 41 22 10 92 240 203 19-12-5 22-10-5 12-8-2 Washington 71 39 22 10 88 236 208 17-15-5 22-7-5 15-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 18-13-4 15-16-5 12-6-2 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 18-15-4 16-18-2 9-16-0 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 13-18-6 10-20-5 7-12-4 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269 16-17-4 9-24-2 9-13-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 28-4-3 24-10-3 14-5-3 St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 25-9-4 17-11-6 14-5-3 Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 257 219 24-7-2 19-14-4 10-9-2 Nashville 71 41 26 4 86 234 207 22-12-0 19-14-4 14-6-1 Dallas 71 40 27 4 84 208 213 22-10-2 18-17-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 19-15-3 14-13-8 13-6-6 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 11-18-6 13-18-5 4-13-6 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265 10-24-1 12-21-4 7-12-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 21-8-7 23-11-2 14-7-2 Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 23-12-1 19-13-5 18-5-0 Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 18-16-4 20-9-6 9-10-3 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 21-14-3 19-15-1 15-6-1 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 15-14-6 20-14-4 10-5-6 Anaheim 73 29 32 12 70 206 237 16-17-5 13-15-7 10-10-3 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 16-16-5 13-17-4 8-10-4 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250 12-21-3 11-22-3 5-17-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 6, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 2

Colorado 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.