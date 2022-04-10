All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Florida
|72
|51
|15
|6
|108
|302
|214
|30-6-0
|21-9-6
|15-2-2
|x-Toronto
|72
|47
|19
|6
|100
|277
|221
|26-7-2
|21-12-4
|13-6-1
|Boston
|71
|45
|21
|5
|95
|225
|191
|22-11-2
|23-10-3
|15-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|71
|43
|20
|8
|94
|234
|204
|21-7-6
|22-13-2
|12-7-3
|Detroit
|72
|28
|34
|10
|66
|209
|277
|18-13-7
|10-21-3
|7-11-3
|Buffalo
|73
|26
|36
|11
|63
|203
|259
|14-17-6
|12-19-5
|7-12-4
|Ottawa
|71
|26
|39
|6
|58
|190
|232
|13-20-3
|13-19-3
|8-11-2
|Montreal
|72
|20
|41
|11
|51
|190
|275
|10-20-4
|10-21-7
|8-12-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|72
|46
|18
|8
|100
|238
|173
|26-7-4
|20-11-4
|12-8-1
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|73
|47
|20
|6
|100
|225
|187
|24-7-4
|23-13-2
|13-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|73
|41
|22
|10
|92
|240
|203
|19-12-5
|22-10-5
|12-8-2
|Washington
|71
|39
|22
|10
|88
|236
|208
|17-15-5
|22-7-5
|15-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|33
|29
|9
|75
|195
|196
|18-13-4
|15-16-5
|12-6-2
|Columbus
|73
|34
|33
|6
|74
|235
|273
|18-15-4
|16-18-2
|9-16-0
|Philadelphia
|72
|23
|38
|11
|57
|188
|256
|13-18-6
|10-20-5
|7-12-4
|New Jersey
|72
|25
|41
|6
|56
|221
|269
|16-17-4
|9-24-2
|9-13-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Colorado
|72
|52
|14
|6
|110
|275
|198
|28-4-3
|24-10-3
|14-5-3
|St. Louis
|72
|42
|20
|10
|94
|264
|207
|25-9-4
|17-11-6
|14-5-3
|Minnesota
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|257
|219
|24-7-2
|19-14-4
|10-9-2
|Nashville
|71
|41
|26
|4
|86
|234
|207
|22-12-0
|19-14-4
|14-6-1
|Dallas
|71
|40
|27
|4
|84
|208
|213
|22-10-2
|18-17-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|72
|33
|28
|11
|77
|222
|227
|19-15-3
|14-13-8
|13-6-6
|Chicago
|71
|24
|36
|11
|59
|188
|249
|11-18-6
|13-18-5
|4-13-6
|Arizona
|72
|22
|45
|5
|49
|179
|265
|10-24-1
|12-21-4
|7-12-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|72
|44
|19
|9
|97
|253
|178
|21-8-7
|23-11-2
|14-7-2
|Edmonton
|73
|42
|25
|6
|90
|255
|230
|23-12-1
|19-13-5
|18-5-0
|Los Angeles
|73
|38
|25
|10
|86
|209
|208
|18-16-4
|20-9-6
|9-10-3
|Vegas
|73
|40
|29
|4
|84
|234
|216
|21-14-3
|19-15-1
|15-6-1
|Vancouver
|73
|35
|28
|10
|80
|212
|206
|15-14-6
|20-14-4
|10-5-6
|Anaheim
|73
|29
|32
|12
|70
|206
|237
|16-17-5
|13-15-7
|10-10-3
|San Jose
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|186
|228
|16-16-5
|13-17-4
|8-10-4
|Seattle
|72
|23
|43
|6
|52
|186
|250
|12-21-3
|11-22-3
|5-17-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
New Jersey 3, Dallas 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3
Florida 4, Nashville 1
Calgary 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 6, Arizona 1
Vancouver 4, San Jose 2
Colorado 2, Edmonton 1, SO
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.