Scottish Standings

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 21:39
Premiership

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 33 26 4 3 78 19 82
Rangers 33 23 7 3 67 27 76
Hearts 33 16 9 8 48 33 57
Dundee United 33 10 11 12 31 37 41
Ross County 33 10 10 13 45 52 40
Motherwell 33 10 10 13 38 50 40
Hibernian FC 33 9 11 13 31 37 38
Livingston FC 33 10 8 15 35 43 38
Aberdeen 33 9 9 15 38 42 36
St Mirren FC 33 8 12 13 30 50 36
St. Johnstone 33 7 9 17 21 44 30
Dundee 33 5 10 18 29 57 25

Saturday, April 2

Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2

Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1

Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2

Ross County 1, Hearts 1

St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0

Sunday, April 3

Rangers 1, Celtic 2

Saturday, April 9

Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1

Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0

Dundee United 2, Dundee 2

Hearts 3, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 2, Motherwell 2

Sunday, April 10

St Mirren FC 0, Rangers 4