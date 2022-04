ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Sunday At Monte Carlo Country Club Monte Carlo, Monaco Purse: €5,207,405 Surface: Red clay MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Benjamin Bonzi (1), France, 6-4, 6-3.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Joao Sousa (13), Portugal, 6-4, 7-6.

Emil Ruusuvuori (11), Finland, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jaume Munar (10), Spain, def. Oscar Otte (7), Germany, 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (14), Denmark, def. Maxime Cressy (6), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Sebastian Baez (4), Argentina, def. Kamil Majchrzak (9), Poland, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-5, 6-3.