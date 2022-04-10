Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police investigate after Ronaldo knocked phone from fan

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 19:05
Manchester United's Paul Pogba helps teammate Cristiano Ronaldo get back on his feet at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Everton and...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodiso...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, right, react after Everton's Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal during the Premier Leag...

Manchester United's Paul Pogba helps teammate Cristiano Ronaldo get back on his feet at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Everton and...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodiso...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, right, react after Everton's Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal during the Premier Leag...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton.

The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United’s 1-0 Premier League loss on Saturday.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said Sunday. “Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."

Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ronaldo added: “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

United fell to seventh and six points behind the four Champions League qualification places.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-10 20:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission