Taiwan Navy conducts live-fire drills to bolster combat readiness

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy recently conducted live-fire exercises to strengthen combat readiness and simulate a war environment.

The Naval Command on Thursday (April 7) posted photos of the intensive drills on its Facebook page. Ships performed tactical maneuvers while sailors fired cannons, torpedoes, and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.

Military officials said that all types of warships participated in the training exercises to test whether sailors can execute orders and engage in combat under pressure, the Liberty Times reported. Officials said that after this round of exercises, the Navy will conduct an annual drill as planned in which Taiwanese ships have to counter a simulated Chinese naval fleet offensive.

Additionally, the Navy’s six Kang Ding-class frigates are currently undergoing upgrades to bolster their combat capabilities. Four of the ships have already been outfitted with new communication and steering systems, while installation on the remaining two will finish by the end of the year.

The Navy has also implemented a combat system upgrade plan, which cost NT$43.16 billion (US$1.5 billion), for the French-built frigates. The ships’ combat systems, radar, and anti-aircraft missiles will all be replaced.