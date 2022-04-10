Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Nantou man wanted for alleged robbery and drug offenses was arrested Saturday (April 9) after his loud phone conversation attracted the attention of four police officers who were investigating another case.

The Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct told CNA on Saturday that four officers from the precinct’s criminal investigation corps had been working on a case in Kaohisung’s Hunei District on Friday afternoon (April 8) when a male motorist in a car talking very loudly on his phone attracted their attention.

After running a check, officers found that the driver, a 34-year-old man surnamed Ku (古), had been wanted by the Nantou District Prosecutors Office for alleged drug and robbery offenses since February and March, respectively, per CNA.

Ku is over 180 centimeters tall and has a heavy build, weighing in at 110 kilograms, so police did not intercept his car in order to avoid a physical altercation that could have endangered the public. Instead, police followed him to a lottery store in Hunei District and waited for him to finish purchasing lottery tickets before apprehending him.

As soon as Ku walked out the door, they shouted out his name loudly, forced him to lay face down on the ground, and arrested him.