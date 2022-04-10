Taiwan reports 431 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (April 10) announced 575 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 431 are local and 144 imported.

The CECC said the local cases include 209 males and 219 females between under five and 90 years of age. The gender of three local cases is still under investigation.

The imported cases include 83 males and 59 females, with the gender of two still under investigation. They range in age from under five to 70 and arrived between March 4 and Saturday (April 9).

Among these 144, 31 arrived from Vietnam; nine from Singapore; seven from Indonesia; four from Malaysia; three from Thailand; two each from Switzerland, the US, the UK, Australia, and Hong Kong; and one each from South Africa, Malawi, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, France, and China. The origins of the other 73 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 27,410 cases of COVID-19, including 8,777 imported cases, while 854 people have succumbed to the disease.