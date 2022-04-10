Alexa
Taiwan president to speak virtually with Swedish parliament delegation

Tsai Ing-wen currently undergoing quarantine after meal with COVID-positive relative

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/10 14:58
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The meeting between the Swedish parliament delegation and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will take place virtually, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Sunday (April 10).

Tsai will hold a video conference with the delegation on April 12 and Vice President William Lai will meet with the delegation at the Presidential Office afterward, CNA reported.

Tsai is currently undergoing a 2-week quarantine after having a meal with a COVID-positive relative during Tomb Sweeping Festival. She has tested negative for COVID-19 and is presently in good health, Chang said.

The delegation includes Deputy Speaker Kerstin Lundgren and European Parliament policy advisors and will be led by Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association member Boriana Aberg and Swedish member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, according to a MOFA press release.

The Swedish politicians will meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) over the course of their visit. The delegation will attend two banquets, one hosted by You and the other hosted by Wu.
