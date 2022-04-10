Portland 3, Vancouver 2

|Portland
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Portland, Asprilla, 2 (penalty kick), 42nd minute.
Second Half_2, Portland, Niezgoda, 2 (Blanco), 60th; 3, Vancouver, Dajome, 1 (Caicedo), 76th; 4, Portland, Chara, 3, 78th; 5, Vancouver, Gauld, 1 (penalty kick), 90th+6.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper.
Yellow Cards_Mabiala, Portland, 6th; Van Rankin, Portland, 17th; Asprilla, Portland, 43rd; Bravo, Portland, 90th+3.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.
A_16,772.
___
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla (Santiago Moreno, 70th), Yimmi Chara (Dario Zuparic, 89th), Marvin Loria (Sebastian Blanco, 46th), Jaroslaw Niezgoda.
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Cristian Gutierrez, Florian Jungwirth (Tristan Blackmon, 73rd), Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter, Ryan Gauld, Ryan Raposo (Javain Brown, 61st), Russell Teibert (Pedro Vite, 61st); Deiber Caicedo, Cristian Dajome, Brian White.