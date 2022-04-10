Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 12:21
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Murphy, Seattle, .667; Kwan, Cleveland, .600; France, Seattle, .571; Pollock, Chicago, .571; 11 tied at .500.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 4; J.Abreu, Chicago, 3; Bregman, Houston, 3; Meadows, Detroit, 3; Seager, Texas, 3; Springer, Toronto, 3; 19 tied at 2.

RBI_Mejía, Tampa Bay, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Brown, Oakland, 3; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 3; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 3; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Walsh, Los Angeles, 3.

HITS_Walsh, Los Angeles, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; J.Báez, Detroit, 4; France, Seattle, 4; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Pollock, Chicago, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Seager, Texas, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 2; Espinal, Toronto, 2; McCormick, Houston, 2; Rojas, Los Angeles, 2; Urías, Baltimore, 2; 20 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 21 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Altuve, Houston, 1; Kelenic, Seattle, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; Olivares, Kansas City, 1; Robert, Chicago, 1; Siri, Houston, 1; Straw, Cleveland, 1; Tucker, Houston, 1.

PITCHING_15 tied at 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Cease, Chicago, 8; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; Giolito, Chicago, 6; Montas, Oakland, 6; F.Valdez, Houston, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Updated : 2022-04-10 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission