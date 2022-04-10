Alexa
FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 10:46
Colorado 1 0 1
FC Dallas 1 2 3

First Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 3 (Barrios), 30th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Servania, 1 (Velasco), 45th+2.

Second Half_3, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 4 (Farfan), 51st; 4, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 5 (Servania), 89th.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Kaye, Colorado, 2nd; Martinez, FC Dallas, 16th; Cerrillo, FC Dallas, 24th; Max, Colorado, 40th; Barrios, Colorado, 45th+1; Servania, FC Dallas, 77th.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Eduardo Jeff, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_15,893.

___

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Michael Barrios, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Max (Jonathan Lewis, 70th), Jack Price; Diego Rubio (Andre Shinyashiki, 82nd).

FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges (Nkosi Tafari, 46th), Jose Antonio Martinez, Nanu (Ema Twumasi, 67th); Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal (Facundo Quignon, 75th), Brandon Servania; Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian (Paul Arriola, 67th), Alan Velasco (Franco Jara, 86th).

Updated : 2022-04-10 13:22 GMT+08:00

